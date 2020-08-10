Advertisement

Storms ending, turning a bit less humid

By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 7:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - TURNING NICER FOR MID-WEEK... After the showers and storms end this evening, it will partially clear off overnight, but remain rather humid into early Tuesday. Tuesday afternoon, though, will become mostly sunny and more comfortable. Wednesday and Thursday will be partly to mostly sunny and pleasantly warm. Looks like some “chances” for a shower or storm comes for Friday through the weekend. And latest indications are that cooler, more comfortable air, comes for much of next week...

Tonight: Showers and storms ending well before 10pm. Remaining muggy overnight. Low: 69, Wind: S to W 8-16

Tuesday: Still rather humid early, otherwise partly to mostly sunny and becoming more comfortable. High: 82, Wind: NW 7-14

Tuesday night: Mostly clear and quite nice. Low: 61

Wednesday: A good deal of sunshine and pleasantly warm. High: 86

Latest News

News

Severe thunderstorm potential Monday afternoon in Michiana

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Few thunderstorms may be marginally severe Monday evening.

First Alert Weather

Meteorologist Kimberly Newman WNDU First Alert Weather 8-10-2020

Updated: 15 hours ago
Few thunderstorms may be marginally severe Monday evening.

Forecast

A few chances for scattered thunderstorms Monday, the heat and humidity remain

Updated: Aug. 9, 2020 at 6:33 PM EDT
|
By Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick
After a hot and humid Sunday. Monday will feature a heat index in the middle 90s as the humidity remains high. There are also a few chances to see scattered showers or thunderstorms on Monday morning and again in the afternoon and evening.

First Alert Weather

Sunday PM Weather

Updated: Aug. 9, 2020 at 6:30 PM EDT

Latest News

Forecast

Hot and humid Sunday, scattered storms possible Monday morning

Updated: Aug. 9, 2020 at 8:54 AM EDT
|
By Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick
The heat cranks up with temperatures nearing 90 of Sunday. We will feel tropical though with a heat index in the middle 90s. Chances for scattered storms Monday morning with an approaching front with more heat possible Monday afternoon.

First Alert Weather

Sunday AM Weather

Updated: Aug. 9, 2020 at 8:29 AM EDT

Forecast

The heat and humidity are back for Sunday and Monday

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 6:45 PM EDT
|
By Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick
The heat and humidity are back after last weeks’ cool down across Michiana. Temperatures near 90 feeling like the middle 90s. Lots of sunshine until Monday when the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible across Michiana.

First Alert Weather

Saturday PM Weather

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 6:44 PM EDT

Forecast

Turning Warmer and more Humid Again...

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 6:24 PM EDT
|
By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
TURNING WARMER AGAIN... After a wonderful week and fantastic Friday, we are going to be turning slowly warmer and more humid as we head through the weekend. Still it will be very nice tonight, and then turn a little more humid on Saturday with lots of sunshine. Still about a 30% chance for a shower or storm on Sunday as the heat and humidity come back. It will remain quite humid on Monday with a better chance for showers and storms. The heat will back off slightly the rest of the week with a pop-up shower or storm possible each day. Temperatures drop off even a bit more next weekend...

First Alert Weather

WNDU Weather Forecast

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 6:13 PM EDT