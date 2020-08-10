Storms ending, turning a bit less humid

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - TURNING NICER FOR MID-WEEK... After the showers and storms end this evening, it will partially clear off overnight, but remain rather humid into early Tuesday. Tuesday afternoon, though, will become mostly sunny and more comfortable. Wednesday and Thursday will be partly to mostly sunny and pleasantly warm. Looks like some “chances” for a shower or storm comes for Friday through the weekend. And latest indications are that cooler, more comfortable air, comes for much of next week...

Tonight: Showers and storms ending well before 10pm. Remaining muggy overnight. Low: 69, Wind: S to W 8-16

Tuesday: Still rather humid early, otherwise partly to mostly sunny and becoming more comfortable. High: 82, Wind: NW 7-14

Tuesday night: Mostly clear and quite nice. Low: 61

Wednesday: A good deal of sunshine and pleasantly warm. High: 86

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.