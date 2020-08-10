Advertisement

Shooting outside White House interrupts press conference

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WNDU) - We are learning about a shooting that just happened outside the White House.

Officials say the incident is now “under control.”

This happened right as President Trump was starting his coronavirus press conference.

The president was abruptly escorted out of the briefing room by Secret Service agents.

President Trump then returned and explained why he was rushed out of the room.

This is a developing story.

We will continue to bring you the latest both on air and online.

