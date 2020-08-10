Severe thunderstorm potential Monday afternoon in Michiana

MONDAY MORNING:

Most of Michiana escaped relatively unscathed from overnight storms. Minor flooding potential with quick downpours and NUMEROUS power outages, but otherwise little evidence of severe weather & resulting storm damage.

MONDAY AFTERNOON:

Mainly dry with high temperatures in the upper 80s. Very hot and humid.

Scattered thunderstorm development will increase as temperatures rise this afternoon. The highest risk of severe storms will be between 5-7pm. All of Michiana is under a Marginal Risk of heavy rain, small hail, and minor flooding. A weak tornado can’t be totally counted out.

MONDAY NIGHT:

Storms end before 8pm with mainly dry conditions overnight. Very muggy conditions linger into Tuesday morning.

TUESDAY:

Little to no rainfall. Still quite summery with highs in the middle 80s.

