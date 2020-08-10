Advertisement

Police: Rape suspect killed accuser after release from Va. jail due to COVID-19

Police say 33-year-old Ibrahim Bouaichi died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound days after they took him into custody for the July murder of Karla Elizabeth Dominguez Gonzalez.
By WJLA Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 4:47 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WJLA/CNN) - A rape suspect, who was charged with the murder of his accuser while free from jail due to the coronavirus pandemic, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to Virginia police.

Ibrahim Bouaichi, 33, died Saturday in the hospital from gunshot wounds. Police say he shot himself days earlier while authorities attempted to take him into custody for the murder of Karla Elizabeth Dominguez Gonzalez, who was found shot to death on July 29.

One week after Gonzalez’s death, authorities located Bouaichi in Maryland. As they chased him, he crashed the car he was driving. Officers found him inside the car with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Gonzalez had testified in court against Bouaichi in December, which led to his indictment on rape charges. At that time, the suspect was jailed without bond.

When the coronavirus pandemic hit, Bouaichi’s lawyers argued he should be freed while awaiting trial because of the dangers posed by the virus.

On April 9, Bouaichi was released on $25,000 bond under orders not to leave his Maryland home unless meeting with his lawyers or court officials, The Washington Post reports. Gonzalez was notified the same day, according to the Alexandria Sheriff’s Office.

