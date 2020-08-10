Advertisement

Parent’s Playbook: Elkhart County Health Officer Dr. Lydia Mertz

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 7:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - In Monday’s Parent’s Playbook, we’re looking ahead to what the school year will look like in Elkhart County.

On Friday it was announced schools will be allowed to have in-person instruction in the county. But just one day prior to that, the health department suggested in-person classes not take place. . This led to confusion and frustration from parents and some teachers on social media. 

16 Morning News Now talked to Elkhart County Health Officer Dr. Lydia Mertz about the sudden about-face, and to learn what parents should expect next in a county with the highest number of cases in Michiana.

