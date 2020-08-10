Advertisement

New Bar Louie location opens in Granger

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - The new Bar Louie location opened its doors in Granger today.

It's located in the Grandview development near Main Street and State Road 23.

The restaurant was previously at University Park Mall in Mishawaka.

Bar Louie is the first gastro-bar with over 30 beers on draft, plus a full cocktail menu.

And some new things you can expect to see: There is an event space on the second floor plus rooftop seating with an enclosed bar.

“We really missed not being open for a few months, we are so excited to be at this location and we are excited to welcome everyone back,” said general manager Andrew Phillips.

Bar Louie is also making sure everyone is following coronavirus guidelines.

