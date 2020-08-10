Mitchell scores 29, boosts Fever past Mystics 91-84

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) - Kelsey Mitchell scored a season-high 29 points, Teaira McCowan posted a double-double and the Indiana Fever beat the Washington Mystics 91-84.

Mitchell scored 20 or more for the fourth time this season, a mark eclipsed by Las Vegas’ A’ja Wilson, who has done it five times this season.

McCowan finished with 15 points and 11 rebounds.

Emma Meesseman scored 19 for the Mystics and was held to just a basket in the second half.

Tianna Hawkins scored 17 for Washington.

8/9/2020 11:00:59 PM (GMT -4:00)