Michigan reports 8 more coronavirus deaths, 557 new cases

There have been at least 6,257 deaths and 87,960 confirmed cases throughout the state.
There have been at least 6,257 deaths and 87,960 confirmed cases throughout the state.(Michigan.gov)
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan health officials reported 8 more coronavirus deaths and 557 new cases on Monday.

There have been at least 6,257 deaths and 87,960 confirmed cases throughout the state.

Sunday: 2 more coronavirus deaths, 514 new cases were reported. *Today’s cumulative death total has been reduced by one. Two additional deaths were reported today and three cases previously marked as deceased were corrected by local health jurisdictions. These cases may have been recorded as deceased in error or jurisdictions may have received additional information indicating previously reported deaths were determined to not be COVID-19 associated. MDHHS and the local health jurisdictions continue to review cases as part of ongoing efforts to ensure data quality and accurate case and death reporting in Michigan.

Saturday: 3* more coronavirus deaths, 698 new cases were reported. (*The deaths announced today includes 2 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.)

Friday: 0 new coronavirus deaths, 762 new cases were reported.

Thursday: 26* more coronavirus deaths, 722 new cases were reported. (*The deaths announced today include 17 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.)

Wednesday: 2 more coronavirus deaths, 657 new cases were reported.

Tuesday: 7* more coronavirus deaths, 664 new cases were reported. *The deaths announced include 5 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.

Berrien County has had 65 deaths and 1,438 confirmed and probable cases.

Cass County has had 14 deaths and 326 confirmed and probable cases.

St. Joseph County has had 8 deaths and 591 confirmed and probable cases.

You can find much more information at michigan.gov/coronavirus.

