Metallica concert to be shown at hundreds of drive-in theaters

FILE- In this Saturday, July 28, 2012, file photo, members of the band Metallica, from left to right, Lars Ulrich, James Hetfield, Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujillo, pose at a photo-call before their first of eight concert performances in Mexico City. Metallica said Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, it has donated 250,000 euros (dollars 277,600) to support the construction of Romania's first paediatric oncology hospital.(AP Photo/Marco Ugarte, FILE)
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
(WNDU) - Metallica’s first concert of 2020 will be shown at hundreds of drive-in theaters across North America on August 29.

The concert will feature material from throughout Metallica's near four-decade career and provide fans with an "intimate, unique and truly memorable concert experience."

General admission tickets will cost $115 per vehicle for up to six people. Tickets go on sale August 14.

Pre-sale tickets, available exclusively to Metallica’s Fifth Member fan club, will go on sale on August 12 at ticketmaster.com/encore-metallica.

From Goldin Solutions:

FORT WORTH, TX, AUGUST 10, 2020 — Metallica has confirmed its return to the stage for the first time since the September 2019 S&M2 concerts that opened Chase Center in San Francisco. Metallica will be the first rock band to be featured in the Encore Drive-In Nights series, with a full set showing August 29 at hundreds of drive-in and outdoor theaters across the United States and Canada. The show will be shot specially for the Encore Drive-In Nights Series at a location near the band’s Northern California headquarters and will subsequently be edited and mixed by Metallica’s award winning production team to the highest standards possible. The concert, the band’s first show in nearly a year, will feature material from throughout their near four-decade career and provide Metallica fans with an intimate, unique and truly memorable concert experience.

Pre-sale tickets, available exclusively to Metallica’s Fifth Member fan club, will go on sale on August 12 at ticketmaster.com/encore-metallica. General on-sale will begin on August 14. Every ticket purchase -- which admits one carload of up to six people -- will include four digital downloads of Metallica’s S&M2, the long awaited album documenting the two historic concerts that reunited the band and San Francisco Symphony for the first time in 20 years.

“In all of rock, it literally doesn’t get any bigger than Metallica,” said Walter Kinzie, CEO of Encore Live. “Over the course of their career these guys have completely redefined rock, touring and frankly what’s possible in terms of success in this industry. We’ve seen with our first two Encore Nights Drive-In concerts that fans absolutely dig the drive-in experience and we know that Metallica is going to blow the top off of this thing and take it to a whole new level.”

The Metallica show is part of the Encore Drive-In Nights Series, which is presented by leading event production company Encore Live. Since June, Encore Live has partnered with drive-in theaters across the country to provide world-class entertainment in a safe, creative way. For more information and to see if a venue near you is presenting the show, visit encorenights.com or call your local theater. The August 29 show will also feature a special guest performance by Three Days Grace.

Drive-in theaters hosting the concert will adhere to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended guidelines as well as all state and local health mandates. Staff will wear personal protective equipment and enforce at least six feet of space between cars. The series will also use contactless payment and ticketing systems and limit capacity in restrooms. Guidelines around concessions will be enforced to abide by individual state regulations. For a full list of procedures that the Encore Drive-In Nights is employing to keep fans and staff safe, visit encorenights.com.

Unlike traditional concert tickets that are bought for one fan’s individual admission, each purchase for Encore Drive-In Nights’ concerts will admit one carload of fans. That means up to six people can enjoy this once-in-a-lifetime show for one price. Additional information about Encore Drive-In Nights can be found at https://www.ticketmaster.com/encoredriveinnights

About Encore Drive-In Nights

Encore Drive-In Nights showcases the world’s most iconic music stars with performances recorded exclusively for drive-in theaters across North America. From the safety of your vehicle you will enjoy an exclusive cinematic concert experience under the summer night sky. Drive-in. Rock out.

About Metallica

Formed in 1981 by drummer Lars Ulrich and guitarist/vocalist James Hetfield, Metallica has become one of the most influential and successful rock bands in history, having sold nearly 120 million albums worldwide and generating more than 2.5 billion streams while playing to millions of fans on literally all seven continents. The band’s several multi-platinum albums include Kill ‘em All, Ride The Lightning, Master of Puppets, … And Justice for All, Metallica (commonly referred to as The Black Album), Load, Reload, St. Anger, Death Magnetic, and Hardwired...to Self-Destruct, released in November 2016 and charting at #1 in 32 countries.

Metallica’s awards and accolades include nine Grammy Awards, two American Music Awards, multiple MTV Video Music Awards, and its 2009 induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.  In June of 2018, the band was awarded one of the most prestigious musical honors in the world: Sweden’s Polar Music Prize. Metallica’s newest release, the S&M2 album and film, arrives August 28 on the band’s own Blackened Recordings label. S&M2 chronicles Metallica and San Francisco Symphony’s September 6 & 8, 2019 S&M2 concerts that served as the grand opening of San Francisco’s Chase Center and reunited the band and Symphony for the first time in 20 years. S&M2 brings those historic shows back to life, capturing more than two and a half hours of James, Lars, Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujillo joining forces with the nearly 80-strong SF Symphony, legendary Music Director of the orchestra Michael Tilson Thomas, and conductor Edwin Outwater.

About Three Days Grace

Three Days Grace is the internationally acclaimed and multi-platinum certified Canadian band whose most recent album is the Juno Award-nominated Outsider (RCA Records). The band most recently released their cover of Gotye’s “Somebody That I Used To Know.”  Three Days Grace scored their 15th #1 single on U.S. Billboard’s Mainstream Rock Songs Chart with the album’s song “Right Left Wrong.” and they also have 16 #1′s at Mediabase. The band won the “Rock Artist of the Year” award at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

