Indiana reports 3 more coronavirus deaths, 673 new cases

The 7-day positivity rates for Indiana counties.
The 7-day positivity rates for Indiana counties.(IN.gov)
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 3 more coronavirus deaths and 673 new cases on Monday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 7.5%. (Sunday: 7.5%. Saturday: 7.5%. Friday: 7.5%. Thursday: 7.4%. Wednesday: 7.4%. Tuesday: 7.3%.)

At least 2,838 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Monday, and there have been at least 74,992 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Sunday: 1 more coronavirus death, 1,048 new cases were reported.

Saturday: 13 more coronavirus deaths, 1,036 new cases were reported.

Friday: 10 more coronavirus deaths, 1,253 new cases were reported.

Thursday: 6 more coronavirus deaths, 1,051 new cases were reported.

Wednesday: 12 more coronavirus deaths, 740 new cases were reported.

Tuesday: 14 more coronavirus deaths, 836 new cases were reported.

St. Joseph County has had 3,546 cases and 91 deaths.

Elkhart County has had 4,883 cases and 85 deaths.

LaPorte County has had 921 cases and 30 deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 862 cases and 12 deaths.

Marshall County has had 790 cases and 22 deaths.

LaGrange County has had 559 cases and 10 deaths.

Starke County has had 178 cases and 7 deaths.

Fulton County has had 169 cases and 2 deaths.

Pulaski County has had 83 cases and 1 death.

The Indiana State Department of Health has not reported the number of patients who have recovered. For more information, visit their online dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

