HEART Beat 2020 underway to raise funds for A Rosie Place for Children

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A Rosie Place for Children provides sleepovers and a place of respite for children who are medically fragile at absolutely no cost.

And every year, the nonprofit relies on downtown South Bend's Art Beat to sell artwork and raise necessary funds.

Art Beat 2020 was cancelled because of the coronavirus, so A Rosie Place decided to start a virtual fundraiser to showcase and sell art created by staff and children.

“When you buy some art online, [it goes] towards giving local families the gift of time to recoup as couples,” said Dave O’Connor, director of community engagement. “You get to give the gift of having a child who’s medically fragile come here to A Rosie Place and make friendships for the first time and have their first sleepover.”

HEART Beat 2020 will take place online through August 15th, or until all of the art is sold.

