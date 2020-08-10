Food Bank of Northern Indiana Mobile Food Distributions August 10th -14th
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -
The Food Bank of Northern Indiana is hosting a few food distributions Monday, August 10th through Friday, August 14th.
This is a free drive-through distribution on a first come, first serve basis for up to 400 households in need.
Please remain in your vehicle and pop open your trunk to receive your items. An area will be available to load items if your trunk does not open.
You must be present to receive pre-boxed and pre-bagged items at the following locations:
Monday, August 10, 2020 – Elkhart County
10 a.m. – Noon EDT
WHERE: Hawthorne Elementary School, 501 Lusher Avenue, Elkhart, IN 46517
This mobile distribution is sponsored by the Elkhart Community School Corporation faculty and staff.
Tuesday, August 11, 2020 – LaPorte County
10 a.m. – Noon CDT
WHERE: Old Elston Middle School, 1202 Spring Street (back parking lot near the outdoor track), Michigan City, IN 46360
Wednesday, August 12, 2020 – Kosciusko County
10 a.m. – Noon EDT
WHERE: Kosciusko County Fairgrounds, 1400 E. Smith Street (front parking lot), Warsaw, IN 46580
Thursday, August 13, 2020 – Marshall County
10 a.m. - Noon EDT
WHERE: Plymouth High School, 1 Big Red Drive, Plymouth, IN 46563
Thursday, August 13, 2020 – St. Joseph County
3 p.m. – 5 p.m. EDT
WHERE: Food Bank of Northern Indiana, 702 Chapin Street, South Bend, IN 46601
Friday, August 14, 2020 – Starke County
10 a.m. – Noon CDT
WHERE: Knox United Methodist Church, 210 S. Shield Street, Knox, IN 46534
Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.