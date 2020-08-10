Advertisement

Food Bank of Northern Indiana Mobile Food Distributions August 10th -14th

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 7:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

The Food Bank of Northern Indiana is hosting a few food distributions Monday, August 10th through Friday, August 14th.

This is a free drive-through distribution on a first come, first serve basis for up to 400 households in need.

Please remain in your vehicle and pop open your trunk to receive your items. An area will be available to load items if your trunk does not open.

You must be present to receive pre-boxed and pre-bagged items at the following locations:

Monday, August 10, 2020 – Elkhart County

10 a.m. – Noon EDT

WHERE:  Hawthorne Elementary School, 501 Lusher Avenue, Elkhart, IN 46517

This mobile distribution is sponsored by the Elkhart Community School Corporation faculty and staff.

Tuesday, August 11, 2020 – LaPorte County

10 a.m. – Noon CDT

WHERE: Old Elston Middle School, 1202 Spring Street (back parking lot near the outdoor track), Michigan City, IN 46360

Wednesday, August 12, 2020 – Kosciusko County

10 a.m. – Noon EDT

WHERE: Kosciusko County Fairgrounds, 1400 E. Smith Street (front parking lot), Warsaw, IN 46580

Thursday, August 13, 2020 – Marshall County

10 a.m. - Noon EDT

WHERE: Plymouth High School, 1 Big Red Drive, Plymouth, IN 46563

Thursday, August 13, 2020 – St. Joseph County

3 p.m. – 5 p.m. EDT

WHERE: Food Bank of Northern Indiana, 702 Chapin Street, South Bend, IN 46601

Friday, August 14, 2020 – Starke County

10 a.m. – Noon CDT

WHERE: Knox United Methodist Church, 210 S. Shield Street, Knox, IN 46534

