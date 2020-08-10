Advertisement

Early morning fire at South Bend’s Hurwich Farms Apartments

Fire at Hurwich Farms Apartments
Fire at Hurwich Farms Apartments(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 4:47 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Fire crews are on the scene of a fire at Hurwich Farms Apartments in South Bend early Monday morning.

Officials tell 16 News Now the power was already out before the fire started.

Between four and six apartment units were damaged by the blaze.

There are no injuries reported.

Red Cross is on the way to the scene to assist those who may be displaced.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Thousands in St. Joseph, Berrien Counties start Monday morning without power

Updated: moments ago
|
By 16 News Now
Thousands woke up to power outages in St. Joseph County and Berrien County on Monday morning following a storm.

News

Severe thunderstorm potential Monday afternoon in Michiana

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Few thunderstorms may be marginally severe Monday evening.

News

Taco Bell hiring 500 people at Mishawaka job fair

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
Delight Restaurant Group is looking to hire around 500 people. They have 14 Taco Bell locations in Michiana, with 3 more in the works.

News

Students return to classes on Notre Dame’s campus

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
Students at the University of Notre Dame are returning to class Monday, two weeks earlier than originally planned.

Latest News

News

Penn High School football practices resume Tuesday

Updated: 7 hours ago
As people in the community were preparing to protest the suspension Sunday evening, an email from the Penn Football Moms Club Athletics announced that practice was back on.

News

New Paris Speedway race car driver recovering from Saturday night crash

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Ibrahim Samra
A race car driver at New Paris Speedway is recovering at home after getting into a crash Saturday night.

High School

Penn High School football practices set to resume Tuesday

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Carly Miller
Penn High School football practices will resume on Tuesday, after practices were suspended for a review of team policies.

News

Penn High School football practices set to resume Tuesday

Updated: 12 hours ago
Penn High School football practices will resume on Tuesday, after practices were suspended for a review of team policies.

Michigan

Michigan reports 2 more coronavirus deaths, 514 new cases

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Michigan health officials reported 2 more coronavirus deaths and 514 new cases on Sunday.

News

Indiana reports 1 more coronavirus death, 1,048 new cases

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Indiana's COVID-19 update: Sunday, August 9th, 2020