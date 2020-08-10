Early morning fire at South Bend’s Hurwich Farms Apartments

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Fire crews are on the scene of a fire at Hurwich Farms Apartments in South Bend early Monday morning.

Officials tell 16 News Now the power was already out before the fire started.

Between four and six apartment units were damaged by the blaze.

There are no injuries reported.

Red Cross is on the way to the scene to assist those who may be displaced.

