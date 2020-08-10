DeShields leads Indians over White Sox 5-4 in 10 innings
CHICAGO (AP) - Delino DeShields snapped a tie with a perfectly placed squeeze bunt in the 10th inning, and the Cleveland Indians topped the Chicago White Sox 5-4.
DeShields’ bunt drove in José Ramírez, who started the inning on second as part of baseball’s extra-inning rule for the pandemic-shortened season.
Mike Freeman added a two-out RBI single that gave Cleveland a 5-3 lead.
Veteran left-hander Oliver Perez got the final two outs following a 46-minute rain delay for his first save.
It was just the fifth save of his 18-year career.
(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)
8/9/2020 11:42:16 PM (GMT -4:00)