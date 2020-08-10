Advertisement

COVID-19 caution at Notre Dame for first day of class

By Zach Horner
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

Monday is the first day of class for students at the University of Notre Dame. Students are starting the new school year as a deadly pandemic continues on.  

Students are coming in from all over the country, so what is the university doing to keep students, faculty and all of Michiana safe?

“Notre Dame serves really a national and international student student body,” Dr. Mark Fox says. He’s the Deputy Health Officer for the St. Joseph County Health Department. ”One of the risks is people coming from hot spots areas from across the country.”

Notre Dame is minimizing the risk. They were looking ahead before students rolled-in. 

“Students got tested in their home community a week or 10 days ago and anyone who tested positive can’t come on campus until they’re medically clear,” Dr. Fox says.

In total Notre Dame tested all 12,000 or so students and less than 1% tested positive.

“Thirty-three tested positive,” Paul Browne says. He is the Vice President for Public Affairs and Communications for Notre Dame. “So we’re pleased with those results. Father John wanted to do that so we were confident that the students returning didn’t pose a threat to the South Bend community.”

The university tells 16 News Now that classrooms have been rearranged to physical distance, masks are required, and thousands of gallons of hand sanitizer are all around campus. Now that the students are back in town, cutting back on those college customs is what will keep COVID-19 away. 

”Whether it’s going to a restaurant or a bar or going to a party or something like that. So it’s the off-campus behavior that will have a big impact on how Notre Dame weathers COVID during these first few weeks,” Dr Fox says.

If a student does test positive there are facilities here on campus where they will be able to quarantine and stay away from other students and faculty.  

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Impact on local economy in millions if Notre Dame football is canceled

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Mark Peterson
It’s the $100 million dollar question for the local economy.

News

Penn High School football practices to resume Tuesday

Updated: 1 hour ago
Penn High School football practices to resume Tuesday

News

Shooting outside White House interrupts press conference

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Officials say the incident is now “under control.”

News

New Bar Louie location opens in Granger

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
It's located in the Grandview development near Main Street and State Road 23.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Michigan reports 8 more coronavirus deaths, 557 new cases

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
There have been at least 6,257 deaths and 87,960 confirmed cases throughout the state.

Coronavirus

Indiana reports 3 more coronavirus deaths, 673 new cases

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 7.5%.

News

Metallica concert to be shown at hundreds of drive-in theaters

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Metallica’s first concert of 2020 will be shown at hundreds of drive-in theaters across North America on August 29.

News

Shooting outside White House interrupts press conference

Updated: 8 hours ago
Shooting outside White House interrupts press conference

News

Remembering Jack Oliver

Updated: 8 hours ago
Remembering Jack Oliver

News

Impact on local economy if Notre Dame football is canceled

Updated: 8 hours ago
Impact on local economy if Notre Dame football is canceled