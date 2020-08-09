Warren scores 39, Pacers surge past Lakers late, 116-111

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) - T.J. Warren scored 39 points, including seven straight to put Indiana ahead in the final two minutes, and the Pacers beat the Los Angeles Lakers 116-111.

LeBron James had 31 points, eight rebounds and seven assists after sitting out the first game since the Lakers clinched the top seed in the Western Conference.

A week after scoring a career-high 53 points in the restart opener, Warren was clutch late.

He hit a floater for a 109-108 lead followed by a jumper and a 3-pointer.

The Pacers improved to 4-1 in the bubble.

8/8/2020 8:51:01 PM (GMT -4:00)