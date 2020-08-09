Advertisement

Tigers hit 4 homers in 1st inning, drill Pirates 11-5

(WNDU)
By Will Graves
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 8:07 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
PITTSBURGH (AP) - Niko Goodrum, Miguel Cabrera, C.J. Cron and Jeimer Candelario all homered in the first inning and the Detroit Tigers drilled the Pittsurgh Pirates 11-5.

Detroit sent four of Derek Holland’s first 11 pitches over the fence at PNC Park to propel the Tigers to another big offensive outburst against reeling Pittsburgh.

Detroit beat the Pirates 17-13 in 11 innings Friday night.

Nine of the Tigers’ 16 hits Saturday went for extra bases.

Their four homers in the first marked the first time they’d gone deep four times in the same inning since they did it on June 1, 2013, against Baltimore.

8/8/2020 7:39:58 PM (GMT -4:00)

