Penn High School football practices set to resume Tuesday

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Penn High School football practices will resume on Tuesday, after practices were suspended for a review of team policies.

16 News Now obtained an email that parents received informing them that “in alignment with Penn High School leadership, football practice will resume on Tuesday, August 11.”

Parents were told to “be on the lookout for an email later tonight with times and details regarding practice on Tuesday and moving forward.”

“So happy to hear that knowing that they’re going to get to be out there,” Penn parent Marci Messer said. “This is so important for a lot of kids who this is kind of their outlet when they’ve got things going on at home. This is a safe zone for them and I honestly feel like they’re safer here than anywhere else.”

The suspension of practices came after a player tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

According to the superintendent’s office, there was a delay in notifying him and the school board.

Practices were suspended to review the guidelines for team sports.

