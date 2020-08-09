New Paris Speedway race car driver recovering from Saturday night crash
Published: Aug. 9, 2020 at 7:44 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
NEW PARIS, Ind. (WNDU) - A driver from New Paris Speedway is recovering after a crash took place Saturday night.
According to officials from the racetrack, Spencer Wortinger was in a collision during a “night of destruction” race.
Wortinger had been to flown to a hospital.
The speedway says he’s now at home resting.
No one else was injured in the crash.
