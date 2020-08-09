Advertisement

Michigan reports 2 more coronavirus deaths, 514 new cases

Michigan health officials reported 2 more coronavirus deaths and 514 new cases on Sunday.
Michigan health officials reported 2 more coronavirus deaths and 514 new cases on Sunday.(MDHHS)
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 9, 2020 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) -Michigan health officials reported 2 more coronavirus deaths and 514 new cases on Sunday.

There have been at least 6,249 deaths and 87,403 confirmed cases throughout the state.

*Today’s cumulative death total has been reduced by one. Two additional deaths were reported today and three cases previously marked as deceased were corrected by local health jurisdictions. These cases may have been recorded as deceased in error or jurisdictions may have received additional information indicating previously reported deaths were determined to not be COVID-19 associated. MDHHS and the local health jurisdictions continue to review cases as part of ongoing efforts to ensure data quality and accurate case and death reporting in Michigan.

Saturday: 3* more coronavirus deaths, 698 new cases were reported. (*The deaths announced today includes 2 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.)

Friday: 0 new coronavirus deaths, 762 new cases were reported.

Thursday: 26* more coronavirus deaths, 722 new cases were reported. (*The deaths announced today include 17 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.)

Wednesday: 2 more coronavirus deaths, 657 new cases were reported.

Tuesday: 7* more coronavirus deaths, 664 new cases were reported. *The deaths announced include 5 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.

Monday: 6 more coronavirus deaths, 604 new cases were reported.

Berrien County has had 65 deaths and 1,426 confirmed and probable cases.

Cass County has had 14 deaths and 321 confirmed and probable cases.

St. Joseph County has had 8 deaths and 588 confirmed and probable cases.

You can find much more information at michigan.gov/coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Indiana reports 1 more coronavirus death, 1,048 new cases

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Indiana's COVID-19 update: Sunday, August 9th, 2020

News

Benton Harbor community creates Black Lives Matter mural to promote unity

Updated: 16 hours ago
There was support from Benton Harbor Mayor Marcus Muhammad, city officials, businesses and residents.

News

Benton Harbor community creates Black Lives Matter mural to promote unity

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Monica Murphy
Benton Harbor community creates Black Lives Matter mural to promote unity

Indiana

Man dead after being struck by boat on Lake Wawasee

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
First responders were called to the area of Johnson Bay on Lake Wawasee around 6:00 p.m. for reports of someone being hit by a boat.

Latest News

Michigan

Michigan reports 3* more coronavirus deaths, 698 new cases

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Michigan health officials reports 3* more coronavirus deaths and 698 new cases on Saturday.

News

Indiana reports 13 more coronavirus deaths, 1,036 new cases

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 12:31 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 7.5%.

News

2nd Chance: Humane Society of Elkhart County

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 12:12 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
This week in our 2nd Chance segment, we’re highlighting a few animals from Humane Society of Elkhart County.

News

Pet Vet: Urinary Issues in Pets

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 11:43 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
One of the most frustration situations is house training your pet, and some medical conditions are to blame, rather than behavior issues.

News

Penn football practices suspended

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 10:50 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Pending a review of guidelines for conducting team activities

News

Employee at Ziker Cleaners honored for going above and beyond

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 11:22 PM EDT
|
By Monica Murphy
Employee at Ziker Cleaners honored for going above and beyond