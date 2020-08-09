Man dead after being struck by boat on Lake Wawasee

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A man is dead after being struck by a boat on Lake Wawasee Saturday night.

First responders were called to the area of Johnson Bay on Lake Wawasee around 6:00 p.m. for reports of someone being hit by a boat.

The initial investigation shows that three people were being pulled on a tube by the boat when they were thrown into the water.

As the boat was trying to get the people from the water, the boat struck one of them.

Occupants on the boat pulled a man from the water who was unconscious.

Nathaniel Mroz, 20, of Fortville, In. was pronounced dead on the scene by the Kosciusko County Coroner’s Office.

Mroz was wearing a lifejacket at the time of the accident.

Everyone involved is cooperating with investigators.

Indiana Conservation Officers are continuing to investigate.

