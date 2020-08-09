Advertisement

Man dead after being struck by boat on Lake Wawasee

(WRDW)
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 10:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A man is dead after being struck by a boat on Lake Wawasee Saturday night.

First responders were called to the area of Johnson Bay on Lake Wawasee around 6:00 p.m. for reports of someone being hit by a boat.

The initial investigation shows that three people were being pulled on a tube by the boat when they were thrown into the water.

As the boat was trying to get the people from the water, the boat struck one of them.

Occupants on the boat pulled a man from the water who was unconscious.

Nathaniel Mroz, 20, of Fortville, In. was pronounced dead on the scene by the Kosciusko County Coroner’s Office.

Mroz was wearing a lifejacket at the time of the accident.

Everyone involved is cooperating with investigators.

Indiana Conservation Officers are continuing to investigate.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Benton Harbor community creates Black Lives Matter mural to promote unity

Updated: 52 minutes ago
There was support from Benton Harbor Mayor Marcus Muhammad, city officials, businesses and residents.

News

Benton Harbor community creates Black Lives Matter mural to promote unity

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Monica Murphy
Benton Harbor community creates Black Lives Matter mural to promote unity

Michigan

Michigan reports 3* more coronavirus deaths, 698 new cases

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Michigan health officials reports 3* more coronavirus deaths and 698 new cases on Saturday.

News

Indiana reports 13 more coronavirus deaths, 1,036 new cases

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 7.5%.

Latest News

News

2nd Chance: Humane Society of Elkhart County

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
This week in our 2nd Chance segment, we’re highlighting a few animals from Humane Society of Elkhart County.

News

Pet Vet: Urinary Issues in Pets

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
One of the most frustration situations is house training your pet, and some medical conditions are to blame, rather than behavior issues.

News

Penn football practices suspended

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Pending a review of guidelines for conducting team activities

News

Employee at Ziker Cleaners honored for going above and beyond

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 11:22 PM EDT
|
By Monica Murphy
Employee at Ziker Cleaners honored for going above and beyond

Coronavirus

Several under quarantine after a positive COVID-19 test at Notre Dame

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 11:12 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Several people from Notre Dame are currently in quarantine after one person tested positive for COVID-19 recently.

Michigan

One injured in Cass County motorcycle crash

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 10:16 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Police responded to the intersection of M-40 and M-60 just after 7 p.m. on Friday.