Indiana reports XX more coronavirus deaths, XXX new cases Sunday

New cases of COVID-19 8-9-2020
New cases of COVID-19 8-9-2020(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 9, 2020 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 1 more coronavirus death and 1,048 new cases on Sunday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 7.5%. (Saturday: 7.5%. Friday: 7.5%. Thursday: 7.4%. Wednesday: 7.4%. Tuesday: 7.3%.)

At least 2,835 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Saturday, and there have been at least 74,328 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

The Indiana State Department of Health has not reported the number of patients who have recovered. For more information, visit their online dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

