Hot and humid Sunday, scattered storms possible Monday morning

The heat cranks up with temperatures nearing 90 of Sunday. We will feel tropical though with a heat index in the middle 90s. Chances for scattered storms Monday morning with an approaching front with more heat possible Monday afternoon.
By Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick
Published: Aug. 9, 2020 at 8:54 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The heat cranks up Sunday and Monday and with it comes the humidity. Dew points in the low 70s will make it feel very tropical across Michiana over the next two days. The forecast highs in the upper 80s along with these increased dew points will bring our heat index into the middle 90s for both Sunday and Monday. As we head through the start of next week temperatures drop down into the middle 80s for the rest of the week, still feeling uncomfortable. Monday will also come with a chance to see some scattered thunderstorms.

A cool front will make its way across the area Monday and just ahead of the front there is the chance to see a broken line of scattered thunderstorms. This will likely occur in the morning hours. The timing looks like during the morning hours and clearing out by lunchtime. These storms could bring pockets of heavy rain and some gusty winds along with them. Then a more of a scattered chance for an isolated shower or storm in the afternoon and evening on Monday. Later in the week we have a few more chances for scattered showers as a few systems pass to our South. Another chance to see some scattered thunderstorms comes next weekend. This will likely drop us by a few degrees and take a little of that humidity out of the air as well.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. The humidity is on the rise, with a heat index into the middle 90s. High of 89.

SUNDAY NIGHT: A very warm evening along with a small chance of an isolated sprinkle or shower, otherwise partly cloudy. Low of 71.

MONDAY: A chance to see scattered thunderstorms during the morning with an approaching front. Peaks of sun in the afternoon, again hot and humid. Heat index in the middle 90s again. Then a chance for a scattered shower in the afternoon. High of 89.

MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, warm and muggy. We remain mostly dry with an isolated chance of a shower. Low of 69.

Daily Climate Report:

Saturday’s High: 83

Saturday’s Low: 59

Precipitation: 0.00″

