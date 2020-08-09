Brey excited to get Notre Dame Men’s Basketball back on campus

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -The Notre Dame Men’s Basketball team is back on campus with classes scheduled to start tomorrow.

Notre Dame Men’s Basketball head coach Mike Brey admits he was frustrated his players couldn’t be in South Bend this summer to work out due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, he is fired up to have his team back in the Bend even though practices will look a lot different than normal.

“Coaches and players will be in masks,” Brey said. “I think our players are going to have an adjustment period of breathing, playing and talking to each other through the masks. We’ll be like one or two man workouts eventually three-on-three and then maybe by Labor Day we are five-on-five. Our schedule still remains intact at this point. We open up with Army on Veteran’s Day in Purcell Pavilion. I am praying to the lady on the dome that we get to do that.”

There are just a little more than 90 days away from the season opener for the Fighting Irish against Army.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.