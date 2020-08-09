Advertisement

Benton Harbor community creates Black Lives Matter mural to promote unity

By Monica Murphy
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 10:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) -Saturday, the Benton Harbor community painted a Black Lives Matter mural right outside the high school.

There was support from Benton Harbor Mayor Marcus Muhammad, city officials, businesses and residents.

“Nationally you’ve had some political ties and motivations to the Black Lives Matter movement, but in Benton Harbor we have taken the politics out...It’s about unity,” Muhammad said.

“We believe all lives matter. We are all created equal and we all believe the same blood, but we need to talk about the racism that goes on...We have to value our black brothers and sisters, and it starts at home...In Benton Harbor lets be real...we have had had some situations...murders in Benton Harbor....When we start valuing our own lives in Benton Harbor, I think it would give a statement that you do matter,” said organizer Trenton Bowens.

“Black peace. Black on black love. If we can allow for that to permeate and circulate in our community, then it can go out into the entire southwest Michigan,” Muhammad said.

The organizer said he raised roughly $2,000 to fund the project.

There will be a dedication for the mural Sunday, featuring a number of guest speakers.

