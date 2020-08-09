A few chances for scattered thunderstorms Monday, the heat and humidity remain

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A hot and humid Sunday that saw temperatures nearing 90 in most places and a heat index in the middle 90s. The heat won’t be leaving us just yet. On Monday temperatures will again reach the upper 80s to near 90 degrees across Michiana. The heat index will be in in the middle 90s as there will be some sunshine throughout the day. We do see a few chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms. The first chance will come in the morning hours.

A few scattered thunderstorms could spark up ahead of the front during the morning. Once these move through, there will be a bit of clearing. The sun will peak through along with that temperatures soaring to near 90 degrees. Then in the evening, another round of scattered thunderstorms associated with the cold front that will move through will be possible. FutureTrak along with other models are having issues with exactly where this convection will pop up. There will be the chances for thunderstorms through the evening. A few showers are possible into early Tuesday morning before we clear up and dry out.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with a sprinkle possible or light shower possible. Otherwise warm and muggy. Low of 70.

MONDAY: A chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms in the late morning. Then things clear out with some sunshine for the middle of the day. Hot and humid with a heat index in the middle 90s. Then a chance for thunderstorms again in the afternoon and evening. High of 89.

MONDAY NIGHT: Scattered thunderstorms ending as the cold front moves eastward. It will remain mild and a bit muggy.

TUESDAY: A few showers may remain into the morning. Some clouds will begin to clear by the afternoon. The humidity will not be as high with a heat index only in the upper 80s. High of 84.

Daily Climate Report:

Sunday’s High: 89

Sunday’s Low: 57

Precipitation: 0.00″

