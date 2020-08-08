Advertisement

The Ruthmere museum hosts Coffee in the Piazza

Music from one of Elkhart County’s own local artists, Anna p.s. and fresh coffee made for the perfect start to the weekend for guests.
By Jack Springgate
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) -Happening today, Elkhart residents enjoyed some live music and refreshments at the Ruthmere museum during Coffee on the Piazza.

The Ruthmere hosts Coffee on the Piazza every Saturday morning in June, July, and August so there's still a few more chances to get out there.

“We give away free coffee. We have Rise & Roll donuts. It’s a free public program sponsored by the Phyllis Meyers family, Tom and Karen, and we couldn’t put it on if it wasn’t for their support. So, it’s a great annual summer tradition, every Saturday, June, July, and August,” said Ruthmere Museum Executive Director Bill Firstenberger.

Coffee on the Piazza runs from 10:00 A.M. till noon.

Call ahead if you’re interested in a tour while you’re there.

