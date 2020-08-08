The heat and humidity are back for Sunday and Monday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - After a nice cool down last week across Michiana. Summer has turned the heat and humidity back on for the weekend. Saturday was not too bad, a bit sticky in places with a lot of sunshine. The high topped out at 83 in South Bend. We expect to climb into the upper 80s for Sunday nearing 90 in some places. The dew points will also be rising as well. High heat and increasing humidity will lead to a heat index in the middle 90s. This heat index will stick around through Monday with a good amount of sunshine before our chances for showers and thunderstorms come into play.

What we thought might be a very unsettled Sunday has cleared up. A few isolated showers or rumbles of thunder are possible through the afternoon and evening. Most of the activity looks to hold off until Monday. A few scattered showers are possible in the late morning as our first front moves through. Then we turn our eyes to the West where another piece of energy will move to the North dragging a cold front through Monday evening. This looks to be the best chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms early this upcoming week. More chances to see some showers are possible throughout the week albeit isolated in nature. Temperatures hover in the middle 80s throughout the week and the humidity will keep us a bit uncomfortable through the end of the week.

TONIGHT: Clear and mild. The humidity is on the increase. We do remain dry though. Low of 67.

SUNDAY: Plentiful sunshine along with humidity. Dew points in the low 70s will make the heat index jump into the lower 90s. A high of 89.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Clear with a few clouds moving in overnight. A shower is possible after midnight. Otherwise partly cloudy and mild. Low of 71.

MONDAY: Chance for a shower or thunderstorm in the morning. Then a few peaks of sun before another chance of scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Hot and humid. A high of 89.

Daily Climate Report:

Saturday’s High: 83

Saturday’s Low: 59

Precipitation: 0.00″

