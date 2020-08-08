Several under quarantine after a positive COVID-19 test at Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Several people from Notre Dame are currently in quarantine after one person tested positive for COVID-19 recently.

In an email sent out to the Notre Dame community, it says that a member of the Notre Dame community has tested positive for the coronavirus, with six people coming into close contact with that person.

Right now, all seven people are in quarantine.

The email ends in reminding everyone to wear masks, socially distance, and wash your hands frequently.

