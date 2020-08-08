Plesac, Reyes, Luplow power Indians over White Sox 7-1

CHICAGO (AP) - Zach Plesac tossed six strong innings and the Cleveland Indians snapped a scoring drought with a six-run fourth in a 7-1 victory over the Chicago White Sox.

Franmil Reyes and Jordan Luplow each hit a two-run homer in the fourth and Domingo Santana added a solo shot in the eighth.

Plesac allowed five hits and struck out seven in lowering his ERA to 1.29 this season.

Yoan Moncada homered for Chicago.

Moncada has reached in 19 straight games dating back to Sept. 25 last season.

The Cleveland pitching staff has allowed four runs or fewer in all 16 games this season.

8/8/2020 6:17:40 PM (GMT -4:00)