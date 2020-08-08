Advertisement

Pet Vet: Urinary Issues in Pets

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(WNDU) - One of the most frustration situations is house training your pet, and some medical conditions are to blame, rather than behavior issues. To help you figure out the cause of urinary accidents in the home, our Pet Vet Dr. David Visser spoke with Zach Horner to share some helpful advice.

If you want to contact the Pet Vet, you can reach him at the Center for Animal Health by calling 888-pets-vets. You can also shoot him an email, at michianapetvet@comcast.net.

