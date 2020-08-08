Penn football practices suspended

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Penn-Harris-Madison School Corporation is confirming that Penn football practices have been suspended after a player tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a statement issued by PHM on Saturday morning:

The health and safety of all student-athletes and coaches is the highest priority of Penn-Harris-Madison administration and School Board. A football student-athlete tested positive on Thursday (August 6) for the COVID-19. He has been self-quarantined and was tested by his physician on Tuesday (August 4) afternoon due to a symptom discovered during self-monitoring. In addition, all close contacts were also self-quarantined beginning Tuesday out of an abundance of caution and due to the positive test will remain in self-quarantine as defined by the CDC Guidelines.

All parents in the varsity football program were notified late Thursday night of the positive test and advised of the optional participation in practice on Friday (August 7).

The superintendent was informed subsequent to parents being notified on Thursday night. The School Board was not notified of the positive test and the subsequent decision by the athletic administration to allow optional team activities until Friday morning.

The superintendent finds both of these unacceptable. The athletic administration's decision to allow team activities provided an unnecessary opportunity for the transmission of coronavirus.

Football practices are suspended pending a review of the guidelines, procedures, and decisions for conducting team activities.

