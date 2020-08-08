One injured in Cass County motorcycle crash
Aug. 7, 2020
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - One person was transported to the hospital after a motorcycle crash in Cass County.
Police responded to the intersection of M-40 and M-60 just after 7 p.m. on Friday.
John O Brien, 60, was traveling west on M-60.
O Brien turned into a gas station, but did not see the motorcycle going eastbound on M-60.
Joseph Silva, 45, was driving the motorcycle. His passenger, Emily Silva, was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.
O Brien had on his seat belt, and both motorcycle passengers were wearing helmets.
Alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor in the accident.
