One injured in Cass County motorcycle crash

MI crash 0807
MI crash 0807(Cass County Police Department)
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 10:15 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - One person was transported to the hospital after a motorcycle crash in Cass County.

Police responded to the intersection of M-40 and M-60 just after 7 p.m. on Friday.

John O Brien, 60, was traveling west on M-60.

O Brien turned into a gas station, but did not see the motorcycle going eastbound on M-60.

Joseph Silva, 45, was driving the motorcycle. His passenger, Emily Silva, was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

O Brien had on his seat belt, and both motorcycle passengers were wearing helmets.

Alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor in the accident.

