Michigan reports 3* more coronavirus deaths, 698 new cases

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) -Michigan health officials reports 3* more coronavirus deaths and 698 new cases on Saturday.

*The deaths announced today includes 2 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.

There have been at least 6,250 deaths and 86,889 confirmed cases throughout the state.

Friday: 0 new coronavirus deaths, 762 new cases were reported.

Thursday: 26* more coronavirus deaths, 722 new cases were reported. (*The deaths announced today include 17 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.)

Wednesday: 2 more coronavirus deaths, 657 new cases were reported.

Tuesday: 7* more coronavirus deaths, 664 new cases were reported. *The deaths announced include 5 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.

Monday: 6 more coronavirus deaths, 604 new cases were reported.

Sunday: 0 more coronavirus deaths, 426 new cases were reported.

Berrien County has had 65 deaths and 1,420 confirmed and probable cases.

Cass County has had 14 deaths and 320 confirmed and probable cases.

St. Joseph County has had 8 deaths and 587 confirmed and probable cases.

You can find much more information at michigan.gov/coronavirus.

