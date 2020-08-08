Advertisement

Lorenzo Soria, president of Golden Globes group, dies at 68

Lorenzo Soria speaks at the nominations for the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards on Dec. 9, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Soria, president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and former editor of the Italian news weekly L'Espresso, died Friday, the association said. He was 68.
Lorenzo Soria speaks at the nominations for the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards on Dec. 9, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Soria, president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and former editor of the Italian news weekly L'Espresso, died Friday, the association said. He was 68.(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lorenzo Soria, president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and former editor of the Italian news weekly L’Espresso, died Friday, the association said. He was 68.

Soria died peacefully at his Los Angeles home, the association said in a statement, lauding his “generosity, passion” and sense of humor.

“He was deeply committed to the movie industry’s power to heal the world and shine a spotlight on injustice,” said the group that awards the annual Golden Globes for excellence in TV and movies.

The Argentinian-born Soria grew up and worked in Italy for L'Espresso before becoming a Los Angeles resident in 1982. Continuing to write for the weekly and for the daily La Stampa, he covered a wide variety of topics including politics and technology.

But his real love was interviewing “Hollywood talent and reporting about trends and changes in the film and television industry,” the organization said.

A member of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association since 1989, he was in the administration for more than 25 years. After serving twice before as president, his current tenure began in 2019.

A memorial is planned but details weren’t immediately available, said the group, which cited an unidentified Soria family member in its announcement of his death.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Indian plane skids off hilltop runway, cracks, killing 18

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By GILLIAN FLACCUS
The plane swayed violently as it approached a hilltop runway drenched in monsoon rain, and moments later the special return flight for Indians stranded abroad by the pandemic skidded off, nosedived and cracked in two, leaving 18 dead and more than 120 injured.

National

Portland protests persist as some bring flashes of violence

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By GILLIAN FLACCUS
More protests are expected in Portland, Oregon, throughout the weekend following violent demonstrations this week as unrest in the Northwest city continues.

National

Remains of 9 killed in California Marine sinking recovered

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
The military has recovered the bodies of nine people killed when a Marine landing craft sank in hundreds of feet of water off the Southern California coast.

Sports

Ex-Angels employee charged in overdose death of Tyler Skaggs

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By GREG BEACHAM
Federal prosecutors say a former Los Angeles Angels employee has been charged with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl in connection with last year's overdose death of Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs.

National

Plane skids off runway in India; 17 killed, including pilots

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Rajiv Jain, a spokesman for the Civil Aviation Ministry, confirmed the accident and said the plane broke into two pieces.

Latest News

News

Employee at Ziker Cleaners honored for going above and beyond

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Monica Murphy
Employee at Ziker Cleaners honored for going above and beyond

Coronavirus

Several under quarantine after a positive COVID-19 test at Notre Dame

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Several people from Notre Dame are currently in quarantine after one person tested positive for COVID-19 recently.

Michigan

One injured in Cass County motorcycle crash

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Police responded to the intersection of M-40 and M-60 just after 7 p.m. on Friday.

National Politics

WH chief of staff pushing Trump to deliver convention speech away from White House

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Roxanne Reid
WH Chief of Staff Mark Meadows discusses Trump's acceptance speech, negotiations on the next relief bill, and mail-in voting

National Politics

Last-ditch virus aid talks collapse; no help for jobless now

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By ANDREW TAYLOR
A breakdown in the talks would put at risk more than $100 billion to help reopen schools, a fresh round of $1,200 direct payments to most people and hundreds of billions of dollars for state and local governments to help them avoid furloughing workers and cutting services as tax revenues shrivel.