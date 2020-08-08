Advertisement

Indiana reports 13 more coronavirus deaths, 1,036 new cases

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 7.5%.
Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 7.5%.(Indiana Department of Health)
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 13 more coronavirus deaths and 1,036 new cases on Friday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 7.5%. (Friday: 7.5%. Thursday: 7.4%. Wednesday: 7.4%. Tuesday: 7.3%. Monday: 7.4%.)

At least 2,834 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Saturday, and there have been at least 73,287 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Friday: 10 more coronavirus deaths, 1,253 new cases were reported.

Thursday: 6 more coronavirus deaths, 1,051 new cases were reported.

Wednesday: 12 more coronavirus deaths, 740 new cases were reported.

Tuesday: 14 more coronavirus deaths, 836 new cases were reported.

Monday: 5 more coronavirus deaths, 582 new cases were reported.

Sunday: 4 more coronavirus deaths, 784 new cases were reported.

Saturday: 6 more coronavirus deaths, 989 new cases were reported.

St. Joseph County has had 3,423 cases and 91 deaths.

Elkhart County has had 4,801 cases and 84 deaths.

LaPorte County has had 894 cases and 30 deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 847 cases and 12 deaths.

Marshall County has had 774 cases and 22 deaths.

LaGrange County has had 557 cases and 10 deaths.

Starke County has had 177 cases and 7 deaths.

Fulton County has had 164 cases and 2 deaths.

Pulaski County has had 79 cases and 1 death.

The Indiana State Department of Health has not reported the number of patients who have recovered. For more information, visit their online dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

