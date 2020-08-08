Advertisement

Fighting Irish running back Mick Assaf to step away from football

The former walk-on earned a scholarship before Notre Dame’s match up with Iowa State in the Camping World Bowl back in December(WNDU)
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 8:53 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Fighting Irish running back Mick Assaf announced on twitter today that he is stepping away from the Notre Dame football program.

The former walk-on earned a scholarship before Notre Dame’s match up with Iowa State in the Camping World Bowl back in December.

“This team taught me what it means to be a part of something that is so much bigger than any one individual,” Assaf said in a tweet. “This team taught me what it feels like to build success on a foundation of failures. Ultimately, this team taught me that an individual will never be at their best until they experience the love of a team.”

Assaf says he will pursue yoke gaming full-time, which is an app he created where sports fans can play video games with athletes.

