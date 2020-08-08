Advertisement

Entire Cubs-Cards series postponed after more positive tests

The Cardinals have been off since last Friday, when two players returned positive coronavirus tests
(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 9:15 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The entire three-game series between the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis this weekend at Busch Stadium has been postponed after two more Cardinals players and a staff member tested positive for the coronavirus. Major League Baseball made the announcement, after hours saying Friday night’s game had been scrapped to ensure everyone affected on the Cardinals was identified. The Cardinals have been off since last Friday, when two players returned positive coronavirus tests. Eight players in total have tested positive, including star catcher Yadier Molina.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

Notre Dame

Fighting Irish running back Mick Assaf to step away from football

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
The former walk-on earned a scholarship before Notre Dame’s match up with Iowa State in the Camping World Bowl back in December.

High School

Elkhart County schools to resume athletics with social distancing protocols

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
The last 24 hours have been an up-and down roller coaster for Elkhart County athletic directors.

Mlb

Yelich hits inside-the-park homer, Brewers beat White Sox

Updated: 21 hours ago
The Brewers and White Sox split a home-and-home series, with each team winning two games in their opponent’s ballpark.

Football

Purdue receiver Rondale Moore opts out of college season

Updated: 21 hours ago
Moore wrote that he is on course to graduate in December

Latest News

Mlb

Royals beat Cubs 13-2, stop 6-game slide

Updated: 22 hours ago
Kansas City finished with a season-high 18 hits.

High School

Local high schools suspend fall athletics for the time being

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Several local high schools have announced on social media platforms that they are suspending extra curricular activities including sports.

Nba

Suns win 4th straight bubble game, top Pacers 114-99

Updated: 23 hours ago
Malcolm Brogdon had 25 points, six assists and six rebounds to lead the Pacers, who fell to 3-1 in Orlando.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame ranked No. 10 in preseason Amway Coaches Poll

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 12:22 PM EDT
Notre Dame is ranked No. 10 in the first Amway Coaches Poll of the 2020 college football season.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame’s new 2020 football schedule unveiled

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 10:08 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
The Fighting Irish have joined the Atlantic Coast Conference in football for the first time due to the coronavirus pandemic.

National

Signs ominous and hopeful as college sports hangs in balance

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 7:24 AM EDT
|
By Associated Press and RALPH D. RUSSO
The NCAA Board of Governors handed off any decision on whether to hold championships for fall sports such as soccer and lower-level football to each division.