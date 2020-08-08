Entire Cubs-Cards series postponed after more positive tests

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The entire three-game series between the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis this weekend at Busch Stadium has been postponed after two more Cardinals players and a staff member tested positive for the coronavirus. Major League Baseball made the announcement, after hours saying Friday night’s game had been scrapped to ensure everyone affected on the Cardinals was identified. The Cardinals have been off since last Friday, when two players returned positive coronavirus tests. Eight players in total have tested positive, including star catcher Yadier Molina.

