Employee at Ziker Cleaners honored for going above and beyond

By Monica Murphy
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

On Friday, a local college student is recognized for going above and beyond.

Taylor Beck, 21, works at Ziker Cleaners on Ireland Road in South Bend.

A few days ago, General Manager at St. Joseph Funeral Home and Cemetery Kathleen Matuszak came in to pick up a few items for a man who would be laid to rest the next day.

Matuszak realized the man’s favorite shirt was missing.

Beck called the plant and was able to track it down. She then convinced her manager to drive to the plant to get it in time.

“She could have just said ‘I am sorry we will not have it for you until tomorrow afternoon'. She didn’t. She didn’t stop there. She had a compassionate heart even before she knew this was for some family who was honoring their loved one at a funeral...So she is just truly an amazing woman and these young people need to be acknowledged and appreciated for who they are and what they do,” Matuszak said.

Friday the funeral home surprised Beck with flowers made of lottery tickets, a candy tower, crown and certificate to say thank you.

“Just so thankful and for me it’s like, I was just doing my job. Of course I try to be the best I can and be so kind to her because we inconvenienced her. I can’t believe the kindness she had for me,” Beck said.

Beck also got cupcakes.

“And the fact that they are in a T. I mean this is incredible. No offense to my grandma, but for my birthday a few weeks ago, I didn’t get cupcakes in a letter T. So this is great,” Beck said laughing.

The funeral home also gave a gift card to the manager and to Beck’s family.

“...This is for your dad. Go out and have dinner on us,”Matuszak said.

