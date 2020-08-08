Advertisement

Elkhart County schools to resume athletics with social distancing protocols

The last 24 hours have been an up-and down roller coaster for Elkhart County athletic directors.
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 8:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) -The last 24 hours have been an up-and down roller coaster for Elkhart County athletic directors.

Concord, Jimtown, Northridge and NorthWood all suspended fall athletics until further notice last night, but now, after a meeting between Elkhart County athletic directors, all seven Elkhart County schools have received clearance from their respective superintendents to resume practices immediately. Those schools include Concord, Goshen, Elkhart, Fairfield, Jimtown, Northridge and NorthWood.

At practices, coaches and student athletes must maintain a six foot social distance with no contact until August 24. All competitions in football, volleyball, cross country and soccer have also been suspended through August 24.

Boys tennis can partake in scrimmages with singles play only.  Girls golf contests will continue as scheduled.

On Friday, Goshen Schools did announce one student athlete did test positive for COVID-19 but that person did follow the school’s safety protocols. They are moving on with sports as planned.

Concord athletic director Dave Preheim tells 16 News Now football practices for the Minutemen will take place in shorts but are allowed to wear helmets and shoulder pads for now. There will be no contact at football practices at Concord.

Elkhart head football coach Josh Shattuck says they will not have padded practices with contact until August 24th.

Shattuck is in favor of playing fall sports this season because. right now, sports means much more than the score in the unprecedented times the country is living in.

“Right now, to have a season, there is some sense of normalcy for kids,” Shattuck said. “They need the structure. It’s not about playing the game. It’s not about the competition that we are winning or losing a game. It’s about the all encompassing aspects of their social network, the skills they learn on a field and taking those things away, in my opinion, have very dangerous unintended consequences.”

Shattuck also believes being at high school sports practices is safer for students than being anywhere else due to how strict schools are being when it comes to sanitizing and practicing social distancing.

