Community enjoys Elkhart Farmers Market

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) -A summer Saturday tradition in Elkhart is the farmers market.

People headed to Kardzhali Park early for the fresh produce, and maybe a snack from Yoder’s Whoopie Pie stand.

There’s more than food.

Vendors have a variety of art pieces and plants to liven up your garden, home, or both.

“I make beaded jewelry and wire wrap jewelry. I kind of just start off with a pendant piece and then I go from there with the beads. I kind of just match colors--kind of what I think would look good on me generally. So I just go from there,” said Delicate Elements owner Shaye Whicker.

The Elkhart Farmer’s Market is open every Saturday from 8:00 A.M. until noon through September 19th.

