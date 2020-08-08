Advertisement

Community enjoys Elkhart Farmers Market

Yoder's Whoopie Pies set up at the Elkhart Farmers Market
Yoder's Whoopie Pies set up at the Elkhart Farmers Market(Jack Springgate)
By Jack Springgate
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) -A summer Saturday tradition in Elkhart is the farmers market.

People headed to Kardzhali Park early for the fresh produce, and maybe a snack from Yoder’s Whoopie Pie stand.

There’s more than food.

Vendors have a variety of art pieces and plants to liven up your garden, home, or both.

“I make beaded jewelry and wire wrap jewelry. I kind of just start off with a pendant piece and then I go from there with the beads. I kind of just match colors--kind of what I think would look good on me generally. So I just go from there,” said Delicate Elements owner Shaye Whicker.

The Elkhart Farmer’s Market is open every Saturday from 8:00 A.M. until noon through September 19th.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Community

The Ruthmere museum hosts Coffee in the Piazza

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jack Springgate
Music from one of Elkhart County’s own local artists, Anna p.s. and fresh coffee made for the perfect start to the weekend for guests.

16 Pack-A-Backpack

WNDU teams up with community partners for 16 Pack-A-Backpack

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 4:32 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
We are happy to once again join forces with Notre Dame Federal Credit Union, Goodwill, Meijer and our other partners for 16 Pack-A-Backpack.

Wednesday's Child

Wednesday’s Child: Fashion forward teen seeks adoption

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 6:12 PM EDT
|
By Tricia Sloma
Naija is one of those girls who has a knack for putting cute outfits and hairstyles together.

Community

16 Pack-A-Backpack 2020

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 11:42 AM EDT
16 Pack-A-Backpack 2020

Latest News

Obits

Friends of fatal car crash victim carry on the mother of two’s memory

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 5:29 PM EDT
|
By Jack Springgate
16 News Now spoke with close friends of a mother-of-two who lost her life in an accident on U.S. Highway 6 less than a week ago to learn what the victim meant to those she loved.

Community

A close look at Joe Kernan from Terry McFadden

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 7:23 PM EDT
|
By Terry Mcfadden and Jack Springgate
Terry knew Joe long before he was mayor, Lt. Governor, and Governor. When Terry was fifteen, Joe and Maggie Kernan bought the home across the alley from his family's home in Harter Heights neighborhood on South Bend's Northeast side.

Wednesday's Child

Wednesday’s Child: Siblings look out for one another

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 6:15 PM EDT
|
By Tricia Sloma
Siblings are sometimes separated in foster care, but whenever possible, they stay together.

St. Joseph County Health Department guidance on schools

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 4:16 PM EDT

Family

SBPD officer helps 12-year-old with lemonade stand, makes generous donation

Updated: Jul. 26, 2020 at 8:12 PM EDT
|
By Ibrahim Samra
A South Bend police officer donates his time and money to help two young boys run a lemonade stand. 16 News Now reporter Ibrahim Samra explains why the sweet gesture is larger than lemonade.

Community

La Lumiere School announces outdoor in-person classes for the fall semester

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 8:17 PM EDT
|
By Jack Springgate
La Lumiere School using their 190-acre property to space out students outdoors.