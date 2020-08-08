Cease, White Sox blank Indians 2-0

CHICAGO (AP) - Dylan Cease worked his way through five shutout innings, and the Chicago White Sox beat Aaron Civale and the Cleveland Indians 2-0. Cease walked the leadoff man four times and hit a batter, but wiggled out of trouble each time. The Indians went 1 for 8 with runners in scoring position and left 10 runners on base, continuing a season-long problem and wasting a terrific start by Civale. They had won three in a row. Cleveland played without manager Terry Francona and hitting coach Ty Van Burkleo. Francona missed his sixth straight game while addressing a gastrointestinal issue he has been dealing with for months. The team announced before the series opener that Van Burkleo had opted out of the 2020 season because of the coronavirus.

