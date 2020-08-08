Blackhawks advance after eliminating Oilers 3-1 in best-of-5
Chicago advances to the round of 16
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 10:09 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Edmonton, Alberta (AP) - Brandon Saad, Matthew Highmore and Dominik Kubalik scored and the Chicago Blackhawks beat Edmonton 3-2, knocking the Oilers out of the postseason tournament. The Blackhawks won the best-of-five qualifying series 3-1. Chicago advances to the round of 16. Josh Archibald and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored for Edmonton.
