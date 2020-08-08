Advertisement

2nd Chance: Humane Society of Elkhart County

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(WNDU) - This week in our 2nd Chance segment, we’re highlighting a few animals from Humane Society of Elkhart County.

Bart the dog is a 10-month-old pitbull mix who was originally a stray.

Bart needs a home without children under 5-years-old.

Magnus is a 6-year-old cat, who would rather interact with humans than play with toys.

Marshal is a two year old pitbull mix who knows a few basic commands, and would love to learn more!

Snoopy is a 5-month-old cat who’s very playful, busy and loving!

If you want to adopt any of these pets, you can contact the Humane Society of Elkhart County at (574) 848-4225.

You can also like them on Facebook.

