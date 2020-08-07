Young cover band takes the stage at Fridays by the Fountain

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Like pancakes and syrup, Fridays and fountains just go together.

The summer lunch hour concert series continued today in South Bend.

There were plenty of good things to put in one’s mouth, while everyone’s ears were filled with Toona—which in this case, is not your typical 80s-90s cover band.

“They are sophomores from Brandywine High School they’ve been playing together for a little over three years. So the oldest is 16, Joe, and the youngest Cale will be 15 I believe this coming weekend. They have had some wonderful influences probably from their parents, that 80s-90s, they just love it,” said mother and band manager Melissa Rizzo.

Next Friday, the Van Dyke Review will take the stage.

