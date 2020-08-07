Advertisement

Yelich hits inside-the-park homer, Brewers beat White Sox

The Brewers and White Sox split a home-and-home series, with each team winning two games in their opponent’s ballpark
(WNDU)
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 12:10 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) - Christian Yelich hit his first career inside-the-park homer and walked four times, helping the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Chicago White Sox 8-3. Jedd Gyorko homered and drove in three runs for Milwaukee, and Mark Mathias had two hits with two RBIs. Josh Lindblom struck out seven in five innings. The Brewers and White Sox split a home-and-home series, with each team winning two games in their opponent’s ballpark.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

Football

Purdue receiver Rondale Moore opts out of college season

Updated: 5 hours ago
Moore wrote that he is on course to graduate in December

Mlb

Royals beat Cubs 13-2, stop 6-game slide

Updated: 6 hours ago
Kansas City finished with a season-high 18 hits.

High School

Local high schools suspend fall athletics for the time being

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Several local high schools have announced on social media platforms that they are suspending extra curricular activities including sports.

Nba

Suns win 4th straight bubble game, top Pacers 114-99

Updated: 7 hours ago
Malcolm Brogdon had 25 points, six assists and six rebounds to lead the Pacers, who fell to 3-1 in Orlando.

Latest News

Notre Dame

Notre Dame ranked No. 10 in preseason Amway Coaches Poll

Updated: 17 hours ago
Notre Dame is ranked No. 10 in the first Amway Coaches Poll of the 2020 college football season.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame’s new 2020 football schedule unveiled

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The Fighting Irish have joined the Atlantic Coast Conference in football for the first time due to the coronavirus pandemic.

National

Signs ominous and hopeful as college sports hangs in balance

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Associated Press and RALPH D. RUSSO
The NCAA Board of Governors handed off any decision on whether to hold championships for fall sports such as soccer and lower-level football to each division.

Mlb

Houser strong, Brewers stop White Sox 6-game win streak, 1-0

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 11:09 PM EDT
Eric Sogard drove in Mark Mathias with a single in the third, and that was all Milwaukee needed.

Notre Dame

ACC to announce football schedule Thursday morning

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 6:29 PM EDT
|
By Megan Smedley
Irish fans will soon know the weekly schedule for Notre Dame who joined the ACC in football for the first time due to the coronavirus pandemic.

High School

Indiana health officials will let high schools make decision on fall sports

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 5:27 PM EDT
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Indiana health officials also say that if there are fans at these sporting events it is still important to practice social distancing and to wear a mask.