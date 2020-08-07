Yelich hits inside-the-park homer, Brewers beat White Sox

CHICAGO (AP) - Christian Yelich hit his first career inside-the-park homer and walked four times, helping the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Chicago White Sox 8-3. Jedd Gyorko homered and drove in three runs for Milwaukee, and Mark Mathias had two hits with two RBIs. Josh Lindblom struck out seven in five innings. The Brewers and White Sox split a home-and-home series, with each team winning two games in their opponent’s ballpark.

