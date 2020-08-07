Advertisement

Turning Warmer and more Humid Again...

By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - TURNING WARMER AGAIN... After a wonderful week and fantastic Friday, we are going to be turning slowly warmer and more humid as we head through the weekend. Still it will be very nice tonight, and then turn a little more humid on Saturday with lots of sunshine. Still about a 30% chance for a shower or storm on Sunday as the heat and humidity come back. It will remain quite humid on Monday with a better chance for showers and storms. The heat will back off slightly the rest of the week with a pop-up shower or storm possible each day. Temperatures drop off even a bit more next weekend...

Tonight: A beautiful evening, otherwise clear and cool overnight. Low: 58, Wind: Var 2-4

Saturday: A good deal of sunshine and becoming a bit warmer and more humid. High: 85, Wind: S 5-10

Saturday night: Milder and more humid. Slight chance of a t’shower after midnight. Low: 67

Sunday: Partly sunny, rather hot and humid. Maybe a shower or storm in some areas. High: 89

