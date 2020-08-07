Suspect shot in Goshen pleads guilty to resisting law enforcement

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A man shot by a Goshen police officer last year is now admitting to leading police on a chase.

Our partners at the Goshen News reports Joshua Perry, 36, has pleaded guilty to resisting law enforcement.

He led an over 40-minute pursuit into downtown Goshen back in January of 2019.

Prosecutors say Perry reached out of a window toward Lt. Michael McCormack, causing the officer to shoot and injure Perry. A grand jury investigation decided in march not to file charges against McCormack for that shooting.

A judge convicted Perry for his role in the incident on Thursday. Perry’s sentencing is expected in September.

