School City of Mishawaka hands out devices for virtual learning

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - School City of Mishawaka continued their drive-thru Friday afternoon for students to get virtual learning devices.

16 News Now was there to see how parents and students are being prepared for the upcoming school year.

The distribution at John Young Middle School started Thursday, with 850 devices being handed out for students.

On Friday, those helping with the drive-thru say they hit that same number by lunch time.

School City of Mishawaka is preparing for a virtual start to the year by making sure each student has their own learning device.

4000 of the devices have been prepared and are being handed out to students at drive-thru distributions.

“My role here has been to supply the devices. So we’ve had a lot of work to get these devices ready,” School City of Mishawaka Director of Technology Matt Modlin said.

Modlin says there are a variety of Chromebooks being handed out based on grade level.

“We’re going to get a lot of devices in the hands of families and have a lot of great learning opportunities for them,” Modlin said.

School City of Mishawaka says they have partnered with Comcast to help the families that are in need of internet access for virtual learning.

“It’s been a lot of fun seeing things come together. Being able to see the families and have them go, this has gone really great. We have a lot of activity going on to be sure that we’re ready for families. It’s been really rewarding,” Modlin said.

The line at John Young Middle School was long Friday afternoon, but moving quickly for parents to get their students the devices they need.

The drive-thru is not just for students who don’t have a device yet.

“If a current student grades 10 to 12 has a device that’s broken, they can come bring it and we will swap it out for them to make sure they are ready for the first day of school on Wednesday,” Modlin said.

If you are still needing to pick up a device, it’s not too late.

Next week the drive-thru will continue for all grade levels on Monday and Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. both days.

School City of Mishawaka has plenty of resources for parents about their reopening plan.

For a link to those, click here.

