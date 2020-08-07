Royals beat Cubs 13-2, stop 6-game slide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Whit Merrifield, Maikel Franco and Jorge Soler homered, and the Kansas City Royals stopped a six-game slide with a 13-2 victory over the Chicago Cubs. Soler and Salvador Pérez each had three hits and two RBIs, helping Brad Keller to the win in his first major league appearance in nearly a year. Keller, who opened the season on the injured list after testing positive for the coronavirus, struck out seven in five scoreless innings. Kansas City finished with a season-high 18 hits. It scored a total of 14 runs during its losing streak.

