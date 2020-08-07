Advertisement

Royals beat Cubs 13-2, stop 6-game slide

Kansas City finished with a season-high 18 hits
(WNDU)
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 10:50 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Whit Merrifield, Maikel Franco and Jorge Soler homered, and the Kansas City Royals stopped a six-game slide with a 13-2 victory over the Chicago Cubs. Soler and Salvador Pérez each had three hits and two RBIs, helping Brad Keller to the win in his first major league appearance in nearly a year. Keller, who opened the season on the injured list after testing positive for the coronavirus, struck out seven in five scoreless innings. Kansas City finished with a season-high 18 hits. It scored a total of 14 runs during its losing streak.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

Mlb

Yelich hits inside-the-park homer, Brewers beat White Sox

Updated: 5 hours ago
The Brewers and White Sox split a home-and-home series, with each team winning two games in their opponent’s ballpark.

Football

Purdue receiver Rondale Moore opts out of college season

Updated: 5 hours ago
Moore wrote that he is on course to graduate in December

High School

Local high schools suspend fall athletics for the time being

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Several local high schools have announced on social media platforms that they are suspending extra curricular activities including sports.

Nba

Suns win 4th straight bubble game, top Pacers 114-99

Updated: 6 hours ago
Malcolm Brogdon had 25 points, six assists and six rebounds to lead the Pacers, who fell to 3-1 in Orlando.

Latest News

Notre Dame

Notre Dame ranked No. 10 in preseason Amway Coaches Poll

Updated: 17 hours ago
Notre Dame is ranked No. 10 in the first Amway Coaches Poll of the 2020 college football season.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame’s new 2020 football schedule unveiled

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The Fighting Irish have joined the Atlantic Coast Conference in football for the first time due to the coronavirus pandemic.

National

Signs ominous and hopeful as college sports hangs in balance

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Associated Press and RALPH D. RUSSO
The NCAA Board of Governors handed off any decision on whether to hold championships for fall sports such as soccer and lower-level football to each division.

Mlb

Houser strong, Brewers stop White Sox 6-game win streak, 1-0

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 11:09 PM EDT
Eric Sogard drove in Mark Mathias with a single in the third, and that was all Milwaukee needed.

Notre Dame

ACC to announce football schedule Thursday morning

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 6:29 PM EDT
|
By Megan Smedley
Irish fans will soon know the weekly schedule for Notre Dame who joined the ACC in football for the first time due to the coronavirus pandemic.

High School

Indiana health officials will let high schools make decision on fall sports

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 5:27 PM EDT
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Indiana health officials also say that if there are fans at these sporting events it is still important to practice social distancing and to wear a mask.